FC Zurich vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1, 2024 

FC Zurich host Luzern at the Letzigrund on Sunday (September 1) in the Swiss Super League. The FCZ are looking to extend their unbeaten start to five games and consolidate their position in first place in the standings.

Ricardo Moniz's side are unbeaten in their opening four games, winning thrice. With 10 points, Zurich are atop the Swiss Super League points table, ahead of Luzern on goal difference.

Zurich are coming off a narrow 2-0 win over Zug in the first round of the Swiss Cup. Mounir Chouiar opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Fernand Goure doubled their advantage 17 minutes later.

The win helped Zurich ease some of the European heartbreak endured days earlier, as Vitoria ended their hopes of the Conference League in the third qualifying round with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Trending

Meanwhile, Luzern began their campaign on a sluggish note, losing their opening game 2-1 to Servette before a 2-2 draw with Grasshoppers. Since then, the Lights have won their next four across competitions, three in the league and one in the Swiss Cup.

In their most recent encounter, Luzern overcame Winterthur 3-0, courtesy of a brace from Lars Villiger and a goal from Sinan Karweina. It brought them level on points with Zurich but a position adrift in second by virtue of goal difference.

FC Zurich vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 161 clashes between the two sides, with Zurich winning 75 times and losing 49.

Zurich are unbeaten in three games with Luzern, winning twice.

This fixture has seen four draws in its last seven games, after none in the previous six.

Luzern have won once in their last seven encounters with Zurch, a 4-1 loss in April 2023 in the Swiss Super League.

FC Zurich vs Luzern Prediction

Zurich have a good record to Luzern and haven't lost many games to them recently times. They also have the home advantage and could be set for another win, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Zurich 2-1 Luzern

FC Zurich vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zurich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback