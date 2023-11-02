FC Zurich vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023 

FC Zurich host Servette at the Letzigrund on Saturday in the 2023-24 Swiss Super League, looking to tighten their grip on the top of the table.

With 24 points from 12 games, Zurich are currently leading the race for the title, sitting two points ahead of reigning Swiss champions, Young Boys (who have played one game less).

Interestingly, the FCZ have won and drawn six times each in their top-flight campaign so far. Their last two league games have both ended in draws.

Zurich drew 0-0 with Young Boys followed by a 1-1 draw with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. But on Tuesday, Bo Henriksen's side returned to winning ways with a 1-0 defeat of Bellinzona in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup.

Jonathan Okita scored the only goal of the game in the 93rd minute to send them through to the last-8.

Servette are just five points worse off than Zurich in the league table, and sit in fourth position. In their last top-flight match, the Maroons overcame Luzern in a comprehensive 4-2 victory, before prevailing 4-1 on penalties over Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the cup.

FC Zurich vs Servette Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 183 clashes between the sides before, with Servette winning on 74 occasions and losing to Zurich 67 times

Two of the last three clashes between Zurich and Servette have ended in draws

Zurich are unbeaten to Servette in their last four home games

Servette's Chris Bedia is looking to score in his third game in a row

Zurich's Jonathan Okita has also scored in their last two games

Servette have scored more than once in a game in just one of their last six matches

With 23 goals scored, Zurich are the most prolific side in the division right now; Servette have scored five fewer

FC Zurich vs Servette Prediction

Zurich might seem like favorites on paper, given its position on the table but Servette have done well for themselves lately. The Maroons will be confident of their chances after a 4-2 victory over Luzern in their last match. However, the sides could play out another draw here.

Prediction: Zurich 1-1 Servette

FC Zurich vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes