FC Zurich vs Servette prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24 

FC Zurich welcome Servette to the Letzigrund Stadion for a Swiss Super League Championship playoff fixture on Wednesday (May 15th). The hosts will be looking to build on their 3-1 comeback away win against Winterthur over the weekend.

They went behind to Remo Arnold's 16th-minute strike but Armstrong Okoflex and Nikola Katic scored quickfire goals to put the visitors ahead by the 25th minute. Amadou Dante made sure of the win in the 73rd minute.

Servette, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to St. Gallen. Timothe Cognat and Albert Vallci scored first half goals to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them in third spot in the table, having garnered 61 points from 35 games. Zurich are fifth with 51 points to their name.

FC Zurich vs Servette Head-to-Head

Servette have 75 wins from the last 185 head-to-head games. Zurich have 68 wins to their name while 42 games ended in a share of the spoils. Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Zurich claimed a 1-0 away win.

FC Zurich form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Servette form guide: D-W-W-W-L

FC Zurich vs Servette Team News

FC Zurich

Silvan Wallner is out with a muscle injury while Jonathan Okita is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Silvan Wallner

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Jonathan Okita

Servette

Enzo Crivelli is out with a leg injury. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Enzo Crivelli

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

FC Zurich vs Servette Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yanick Brecher (GK); Amadou Dante, Mirlind Kryeziu, Nikola Katic, Rodrigo Conceicao; Marc Hornschuh, Bledian Krasniqi, Ifeanyi Matthew; Antonio Marchesano, Daniel Afriyie, Armstrong Okoflex

Servette Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jeremy Frick (GK); Bradley Mazikou, Yoan Severin, Steve Rouiller, Keigo Tsunemoto; Dylan Bronn; Dereck Kutesa, Alexis Antunes, Timothe Cognat, Miroslav Stevanovic; Jeremy Guillemenot

FC Zurich vs Servette Prediction

Five of Zurich's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net, but they got back to winning ways over the weekend after a three-game losing streak.

Servette's run of four consecutive losses between March and April saw their title charge end. However, they have bounced back in the last few weeks and are unbeaten in their last four matches (three wins).

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-1 Servette