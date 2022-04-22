FC Zurich vs Sion prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

FC Zurich continue their hunt for the Super League title on Saturday when they take on Sion at the Stadion Letzigrund.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to get one over the league leaders, having failed to win any of the last seven meetings between the sides.

Zurich resumed their charge to the Super League crown last weekend as they claimed a 2-1 win over Young Boys.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, playing out a 1-1 draw with Grasshopper Zurich on April 2 before losing 1-0 at Servette eight days later.

With 66 points from 30 games, FC Zurich currently lead the way in the league table, 13 points above second-placed Basel.

Elsewhere, Sion put on a solid display as they held Basel to a goalless draw when the sides met last Monday.

This followed a 3-1 victory at Lugano on April 10 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

Sion are currently seventh in the league standings after picking up 34 points from 30 games.

FC Zurich vs Sion Head-To-Head

FC Zurich have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 30 wins from the last 70 meetings between the sides. Sion have picked up 15 wins in that time, while 25 games have ended all square.

FC Zurich Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Sion Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

FC Zurich vs Sion Team News

FC Zurich

The hosts will be without the services of Becir Omeragic and Akaki Gogia, who have both been ruled out through muscle injuries. Blaz Kramer is currently suspended.

Injured: Becir Omeragic, Akaki Gogia

Suspended: Blaz Kramer

Sion

Sion boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns heading into the weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Zurich vs Sion Predicted XI

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti; Nikola Boranijasevic, Blerim Dzemaili, Ante Coric, Ousmane Doumbia, Adriàn Guerrero; Antonio Marchesano, Assan Ceesay

Sion (3-5-2): Kevin Fickentscher; Jan Bamert, Birama Ndoye, Loris Benito; Luca Zuffi, Dimitri Kevin Cavare, Baltazar, Anto Grgic, Marquinhos Cipriano; Filip Stojilkovic, Wesley Andrade

FC Zurich vs Sion Prediction

Zurich have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and now have the Super League title at their fingertips. Rejuvenated by their win over Young Boys, we predict they will keep the ball rolling and comfortably see off a struggling Sion side who have won just once in their last six outings.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-0 Sion

Edited by Peter P