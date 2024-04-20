FC Zurich vs St.Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024 

FC Zurich and St.Gallen will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 33 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Lausanne last week. Foussenni Diabate's 26th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

St. Gallen, meanwhile overcame an early setback to eventually thrash Yverdon 5-1 at home. Liziero gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but their hosts drew level through Mattia Zanotti in the 17th minute. Victor Ruiz, Chadrac Akolo, Bastien Toma and Christian Witzig scored second-half goals to complete the rout.

The victory left them in sixth place, having garnered 47 points from 32 games. Zurich are one spot better off with 48 points to show for their efforts.

FC Zurich vs St.Gallen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 177th meeting between the two sides. FC Zurich have 81 wins to their name, St. Gallen were victorious on 56 occasions while 39 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when St. Gallen claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of Zurich's last five home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

St. Gallen are winless in their last five away games (three losses).

St. Gallen's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been level at halftime.

St. Gallen's games have produced an average of 10.8 corner kicks per game - the second-highest in the league.

FC Zurich vs St.Gallen Prediction

Just one point separates the two sides in the table and this game is likely to be keenly-contested. FC Zurich's loss last weekend ended their four-game unbeaten run (three draws) and their record of just one win from their last six games suggests a struggling side.

St. Gallen are unbeaten in their last five games, with last weekend's win ending a run of four successive draws for Peter Zeidler's side.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and another tight game could be on the cards. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-1 St. Gallen

FC Zurich vs St.Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw

