FC Zurich vs Stade-Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

FC Zurich will trade tackles with Stade-Lausanne in a Swiss Super League round 28 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Yverdon last weekend. Aymen Mahious, Kevin and Boris Cespedes all scored for Yverdon, while Ifeanyi Matthew and Bledian Krasniqi scored for the visitors.

Lausanne Ouchy, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-1 home win over Luzern. All three goals came after the break, with Ismael Gharbi and Ibrahim Diakite scoring for the hosts while Teddy Okou halved the deficit in the 73rd minute.

Despite the win, SLO remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 19 points from 27 games. Zurich are fourth with 42 points to show for their efforts in 27 games.

FC Zurich vs Stade-Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Zurich won three games and drew one.

That draw came in their most recent clash in October 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

Three of the four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Zurich's last seven league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Stade-Lausanne's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Zurich's last six games across competitions have produced at least eight corner kicks.

FC Zurich vs Stade-Lausanne Prediction

FC Zurich have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, getting knocked out of the Swiss Cup as a result. They are just one point behind third-placed Lugano and a win would be the target here. FCZ claimed victory over defending champions Young Boys in their most recent home game and expectations will be high that they can build on this.

Stade-Lausanne are competing in the top flight for the first time in their history and it is looking increasingly likely that their stay will be short-lived. They finally snapped a seven-game winless run in the league (five losses).

We are backing FC Zurich to claim all three points with a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-0 Stade-Lausanne

FC Zurich vs Stade-Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks