FC Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2024

FC Zurich will play host to Winterthur at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Wednesday.

FC Zurich vs Winterthur Preview

Both teams are tied on 44 points and sit one above the other in the standings with seven rounds of matches left in the campaign. Zurich are placed fourth and are hoping to secure qualification for the Conference League second qualifying round. However, they must avoid dropping points until the final matchday.

FC Zurich endured a tough season last year, finishing near the bottom of the table (eighth out of 10). However, they are currently staring at the possibility of reliving their 2021-22 success when they clinched the top-flight title for the 13th time. The hosts lost their two previous clashes with Winterthur (2-0, 1-2) home and away.

The visitors are eying a chunk of the remaining 21 points up for grabs in the campaign. Winterthur deserve such ambition based on their impressive streak so far, with only one setback in their last 10 matches, winning six and drawing three. In addition, they are undefeated in their last five matches on the road.

Rot-Weiss were one of the worst-performing teams last term, finishing ninth out of 10 teams in the standings. New head coach Patrick Rahmen has earned praise for his good work so far, with his side on track to achieve a better result this season. Winterthur have suffered only one defeat in their last five visits to Stadion Letzigrund.

FC Zurich vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zurich have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Winterthur.

Zurich have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their five home matches against Winterthur.

Zurich have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Winterthur have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Zurich have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Winterthur have won four times and drawn once.

FC Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction

Jonathan Okita and Antonio Marchesano have been top performers for Zurich, netting 10 goals apiece. Their services will be needed against the gritty visitors.

Sayfallah Ltaief has been the main attacking threat for Winterthur, with eight goals to his name so far. Nishan Burkart and Matteo Di Giusto boast six each.

Zurich will likely hold their own and snatch all three points based on home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-1 Winterthur

FC Zurich vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – FC Zurich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: FC Zurich to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Winterthur to score - Yes