FC Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024 

FC Zurich welcome Young Boys to the Letzigrund Stadion for a Swiss Super League Championship group fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to St. Gallen at the same venue. Willem Geubbels' 79th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Young Boys, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 away win over Winterthur. All three goals came after the break, with Joel Monteiro and Lukasz Lakomy scoring either side of Aldin Turkes to inspire their side to all three points.

The victory left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 65 points from 33 games. Zurich are sixth on 48 points.

FC Zurich vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 81 wins from the last 212 head-to-head games. FC Zurich were victorious on 85 occasions while 46 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when Zurich claimed a 1-0 home win.

FC Zurich are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four draws).

Young Boys' last four games have produced three goals or more.

Zurich's last four league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Young Boys have won just one of their last eight away games (four draws).

Zurich have won just one of their last seven league games (three losses).

FC Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

FC Zurich ended the regular season with two consecutive losses. They will attempt to get back to winning ways against the league leaders and defending champions.

Young Boys currently hold a six-point advantage over Lugano. However, Mattia Croci-Tortella's side are in fine form and are bound to pounce on any slip-ups by the table-toppers. The defending champions are unbeaten in their last five games (three wins) but have had the going tough in this fixture in recent years.

Zurich have struggled for positive results over the last few weeks but their recent record in this fixture could be a source of confidence. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-2 Young Boys

FC Zurich vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals