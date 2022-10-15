FC Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022 

FC Zurich and Young Boys will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 11 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a harrowing 5-0 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Joey Veerman scored a brace to inspire the win for his side.

The Swiss champions will turn their focus to league action where they sit at the bottom of the standings, having garnered just four points from 10 matches. Young Boys lead the way at the summit and have 23 points to show for their efforts in 10 games.

The league leaders secured a hard-fought 2-1 home win over St. Gallen in their most recent fixture last weekend. Jean-Pierre Nsame put them ahead in the 13th minute, while Chadrac Akolo equalized for the visitors in the 38th minute.

Leonidas Stergiou put through his own net with three minutes to go to hand the Bern outfit all three points.

Zurich vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 204 occasions in the past. Zurich have a slightly better record with 81 wins while Young Boys were victorious in 80 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in July when Young Boys claimed a 4-0 home win on the opening day of the season.

FC Zurich are yet to win a league game in 10 matches this season, losing six.

Seven of Young Boys' last eight matches in all competitions produced three or more goals.

Young Boys are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions.

Zurich vs Young Boys Prediction

FC Zurich have had a shocking start to the season and their title defense is practically over just 10 matches into the campaign. Their poor form has already seen them go through three managerial changes this season, with new gaffer Bo Henriksen getting a baptism of fire in his first match in charge against PSV.

Keeping the club in the Super League will be his first task, although he will not have a tougher first league game than facing Young Boys.

BSC YOUNG BOYS @BSC_YB 🤝🟡

Zur Eröffnung des Merck-Stadions wird YB am Samstag, 17. Dezember 2022, beim SV Darmstadt 98 zu einem Testspiel gastieren. Die organisierten Fans der beiden 1898 gegründeten Vereine pflegen seit 15 Jahren eine Fanfreundschaft.

bscyb.ch/news?nID=13267



The visitors' lack of European football has enabled them to focus squarely on league action and they are well-positioned to reclaim the title. We are backing Young Boys to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Zurich 1-3 Young Boys

Zurich vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score in both halves

