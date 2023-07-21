FC Zurich vs Yverdon Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July 2023

FC Zurich begin their 2023-24 season in the Swiss Super League on Sunday at home, at the Stadion Letzigrund, against Yverdon.

Bo Henriksen's side finished eighth in the league last season, accumulating only 44 points and 10 wins from 36 games. However, there was a marked improvement under Henriksen, who took the reigns of the club in October.

Following a slow start, Zurich found their feet, and picked up 10 wins in their last 22 games of the season, having gone the first 13 without a single victory.

In the pre-season, the side showed more promise, winning all four of their games. Zurich began with a stunning 8-0 demolition of Kreuzlingen followed by another 6-0 thumping of Dietikon. Rapperswill were the next to fall to them as they were beaten 4-2 while FC Schaffhausen were also thrashed 5-1.

Suffice it to say, Zurich enter their first tie of the new season with plenty of momentum under their belt and will look to give the newly-promoted Yverdon a baptism of fire.

They won the second division, known as the Challenge League, last season, after finishing with 66 points from 36 games. This season will mark their first appearance in the Swiss Super League since the 2005-06 season.

FC Zurich vs Yverdon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 previous clashes between the sides, with Zurich winning 14 times and losing only thrice to Yverdon.

Zurich and Yverdon last met in the Swiss Cup round of 16 in October 2021, which Yverdon won 13-12 on penalties after the sides played out a 2-2 draw during regulation time.

Zurich and Yverdon last met in the league in May 2006, with the former winning 4-1 at home.

Yverdon's last league victory over Zurich came in June 1995, a 2-1 victory at home in what was then Auf-/Abstiegsrunde NLA/NLB.

FC Zurich vs Yverdon Prediction

Zurich come into the match on the back of some big results in the pre-season and will no doubt be confident of their chances here, as they are playing at home. Yverdon, meanwhile, return to the top flight after 17 years and could take some time to acclimatize to the rigors of Switzerland's best league.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-1 Yverdon

FC Zurich vs Yverdon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: FC Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes