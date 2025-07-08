FCSB vs Inter Club Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025

FCSB will welcome Inter Club to the Steaua Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday. The hosts last made it to the group stage of the competition in the 2013-14 season. Inter Club have never qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition.

The Red and Blues played their first competitive match of the season last week, recording a 2-1 win over CFR Cluj in the Supercupa României. Dennis Politic broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, and Risto Radunović bagged a stoppage-time winner. They were eliminated from the third qualifying round of the Champions League last season.

The visitors will play their first competitive match of the season. They will play for the first time in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. They were eliminated from the preliminary rounds on the previous two occasions.

FCSB vs Inter Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will meet an Andorran side for the first time in a competitive match.

The visitors have met a Romanian team twice thus far, with the meetings taking place against Cluj in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers in the 2022-23 season. They lost 4-1 on aggregate.

The Red and Blues are unbeaten in competitive games since March.

Inter, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten record in all competitions in 2025.

The Red and Blues suffered one loss in the Champions League qualifiers last season, with that loss registered at home to Sparta Prague in the third round.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games in European qualifiers, suffering three defeats.

FCSB vs Inter Club Prediction

The Red and Blues registered a comfortable win in their first competitive games of the season last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won their last four competitive home games, scoring eight goals, and are strong favorites.

The visitors have won their last four competitive away games, scoring 16 goals while keeping two clean sheets. They will play for the first time this season and might be a bit rusty.

Considering the hosts' better record in European competitions and Inter's struggles in away games in the qualifiers, we back the Red and Blues to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: FCSB 2-1 Inter Club

FCSB vs Inter Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FCSB to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

