FCSB vs Shkendija Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025 

FCSB and Shkendija will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie on Wednesday (July 30th). The game will be played at Arena Nacionala.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in North Macedonia last week. Adamu Alhassan's 65th-minute strike settled the contest, with both sides ending the game with 10 men.

FCSB followed up their defeat in Europe with a 2-1 loss at home to Farul Constanta in the Romanian Superliga. They went into the break in the lead thanks to David Miculescu's second-minute strike. Ionut Larie equalized from the spot just before the hour-mark while Alexandru Isfan scored a dramatic winner for the visitors in the 10th minute of injury time after FCSB were reduced to 10 men.

The Red and Blues will now turn their attention to the second leg against Shkendija as they seek to advance to the next round. The winner of this tie faces either Qarabag or Shelbourne in the next round.

FCSB vs Shkendija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Five of FCSB's seven competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Skhendija have never avanced beyond this round of the Champions League Qualifiers.

FCSB's last four games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

FCSB have won just one of their last five games (three losses).

Shkendija's three games in the Champions League Qualifiers this season have produced less than three goals.

FCSB vs Shkendija Prediction

FCSB are vastly more experienced than their visitors at this stage. They were overwhelming favorites in this tie but disappointingly lost the first leg and will be aiming to overturn the deficit. A one-goal deficit is not too big a mountain to climb for the Romanians but they have made a disappointing start to their season.

Shkendija, for their part, put up a classic smash and grab to claim victory in the first leg. Ballistët were on the backfoot for most of the game but made the most of the few chances they were able to muster.

FCSB are winless in their two league games at home this term. However, they should have too much firepower for Shkendija.

Prediction: FCSB 3-1 Shkendija

FCSB vs Shkendija Betting Tips

Tip 1- FCSB to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

