“Feel safer when he is playing” – Manchester United fans hail ‘phenomenal’ 29-year-old for ‘solid performance’ during 3-0 win against Brentford

Manchester United fans have hailed the performance of Raphael Varane in their 3-0 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday.

The French defender was a rock at the heart of the Red Devils' defense, nullifying Brentford's attacking trio of Christian Eriksen, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo throughout.

He hasn't had the best of starts to his United career since arriving last summer from Real Madrid, with injury issues plaguing large parts of his debut season.

But when he has been called upon, Varane has seemed calm and brought confidence to a back four that has been lamented all season long.

It was no different against the Bees as his experience in seeing games out before his delightfully taken deflected finish in the second-half would put the game to bed.

Here are some reactions to the French star's impressive performance against Brentford on Twitter:

rat from chester @mufc_imkeza @StatmanDave Rapha is World Class, and we do not need statistics to prove it. I feel safer when he is playing in defence...

@prophetess Lord FRED @ben_lanshy @StatmanDave Could u imagine he has not get a single card all season

Trey @UTDTrey Hope that Raphael Varane performance isn't going under the radar. Phenomenal

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Lindelof and Varane very solid tonight

🔰UTD🔰 🔴⚫️⚪️ @Kwadwoskillful Thiago Silva at home watching Varane taking note how to defend and be scoring goals

With Raphael Varane flourishing, could Harry Maguire's place in the Manchester United starting XI be under threat?

Varane was impressive against Brentford

Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof looked assured at the back against Brentford, with both of them playing with confidence, something that United have lacked all season.

At times this campaign, whenever a defender has got on the ball, Red Devils fans have lived in fear that a mistake would be in waiting.

But Varane and Lindelof were tidy and resolute at the back, which begs the question as to whether this could be the duo Erik ten Hag prefers come next season?

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been maligned all year long with his questionable defending being lamented.

Next to both Varane and Lindelof, there have been doubts over his ability to play as part of Manchester United's back four.

His passing abilities are often acclaimed, with Maguire being able to pick a man out quite astutely, but defensively there have been doubts.

If the captaincy armband is lifted from his responsibilities, he may see his place in the Manchester United starting XI come under threat.

The Red Devils have already been linked with a move for Ajax's Jurrien Timber. Rudy Galetti reports that both Timber and Villarreal's Pau Torres are on Ten Hag's wishlist.

With Varane coming into form and Lindelof being a steady-hand, the future may be bleak for Maguire, who just seemingly can't shake off the pressure of being the world's most expensive defender.

Time will tell for the United skipper as the club enter a new revolution under Ten Hag.

