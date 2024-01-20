Feignies vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Montpellier and Feignies will square off at the Stade Leo Lagrange in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 home win over Quevilly Rouen in the last round a fortnight ago. Thomas De Parmentier broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, while Kalifa Coulivaly missed the chance to draw Rouen level from the spot in the 33rd minute.

Montpellier, meanwhile, qualified at Amiens' expense with a 2-1 away win in the last round. They took the lead through Youssouf Assogba's 42nd-minute own goal and doubled their advantage when Kelvin Yeboah found the net from the spot 11 minutes after the break. Louis Mafouta halved the deficit two minutes later but the Ligue 2 outfit were unable to complete the comeback.

Montpellier followed up their cup success with a 2-0 defeat away to Brest in Ligue 1 last weekend. Hugo Magnetti and Jeremy Le Douaron scored second-half goals to help Les Pirates secure all three points.

Feignies vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between the two sides.

Six of Montpellier's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Feignies have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions (five wins).

Six of Montpellier's last seven away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Feignies' last seven games, including each of the last five have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Feignies vs Montpellier Prediction

Feignies gained promotion to the National 2 last season and, after initially struggling to get to grips with the higher standards, their performance has improved in recent weeks. They saw off Ligue 2 opposition to get to this stage and will be aiming to take it a notch higher.

Montpellier, for their part, are in relegation perils in Ligue 1 but will be expected to see off their fourth-division opponents. A win here could instill confidence in a crop struggling for inspiration.

We are backing the visitors to edge through to the next round via a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Feignies 1-2 Montpellier

Feignies vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Montpellier to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Winning Margin: One goal