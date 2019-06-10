×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Felix Sanchez: The Visionary Behind Qatari Football's Rise

Srinivas Sadhanand
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10   //    10 Jun 2019, 19:10 IST

Brazil v Qatar
Brazil v Qatar

Felix Sanchez has emerged as a beacon of light in Qatari football after masterminding a historic AFC Asian Cup triumph in 2019. Rubbing shoulders alongside countries such as Japan, China and Australia, which have produced players who have shone across Europe’s most contested leagues, Qatar’s prospects as mere contenders were also out of the question before even a ball was kicked.

Despite all the odds stacked against their favor, their talismanic manager ensured that his troops rose to the occasion and that too in emphatic fashion.

Their exploits in the competition led them to gain entry alongside Japan into the Copa America 2019 as the CONMEBOL decided to invite two of Asia’s best sides to participate in the tournament.

However, the obvious question that demands answers is how the Spanish coach led The Maroons to unprecedented glory?

Sanchez possesses pedigree in abundance as he worked as a Barcelona youth coach for a decade. At a club that is celebrated for having at its disposal the most prodigious youth academy on the planet, Sanchez had the opportunity to impart the ‘Barcelona way’ onto future stars such as Gerard Deulofeu and Sergi Roberto.

After a decade of honing the mercurial talents of La Masia, Sanchez decided to move on to pastures new in 2006 to pursue a coaching career in Qatar.

He joined the Aspire Academy, the nation’s standout sports academy that aims to develop Qatari athletes. Much like any youngster’s rise through the ranks, Sanchez’s progression to eventually become the manager of the Qatar national team bore clear similarities.

After his stint at the state-of-the-art institution, the Spanish boss was at the helm of the Under-19 Qatar team in 2013. In a space of just a year, Sanchez’s wealth of knowledge as a youth coach was for Asian football to witness as Qatar emerged first-time winners.

Conceding an impressive 4 goals while scoring 15 in 6 matches rounded off a stunning tournament for the young guns.

Advertisement

Sanchez’s fruitful spell led to him taking charge of the Under-20 and Under-23 outfits before landing the top job of managing the senior team. The Spaniard’s climb up the ladder of Qatari football can be compared to Gareth Southgate’s model of success as Three Lions gaffer. Much like how the Englishman had previous experience of managing several of the squad that flourished during last year’s World Cup during his days as Under-21 boss, Sanchez also selected 10 players from the Under-23 setup to represent Qatar in the AFC Asia Cup.

This bold approach was balanced by a pragmatic philosophy to equip The Maroons to go toe-to-toe against Asia’s very best. Deploying a 5-3-2 formation, Sanchez’s vision for his side was everything a traditional Cule would reject.

It also showcases that despite his time absorbing the nuances of one of the world's most well-thought and successful systems, Sanchez wanted to carve out not only his team's identity, but also his own as a manger by bringing to the table his original ideas. In order to bring his framework to life, there were certain players in specific areas in particular that had to step up to the plate.

Pedro Miguel and Abdel Karim Hassan were the heart of this system as the pair provided excellent width down the flanks while not leaving any stone unturned defensively. The steel in midfield was a result of the tough-tackling duo of Abdul Aziz Hatem and Assim Madibo who ensure that the back 3 are not left exposed.

Practicality ultimately did not fully outweigh flair as striker Almoez Ali emerged as the top scorer with a brilliant return of 9 goals and bagged the ‘Best Player’ accolade.

A counter-attacking system meant Qatar compromised on dominating the ball and instead capitalized on the chinks in the armor of more technically adept teams through directness and precision.

Despite having only 38% possession, Qatar ran out 3-1 winners in the final against a Japanese side that fielded the likes of Maya Yoshida and Yuto Nagatomo who are lauded in the Premier League and the Bundesliga respectively. Their ruthlessness in front of goal was in full effect as they converted all of their 3 shots on target. 

However, Sanchez managed to construct a plan of action that covered all bases as Qatar scored over 2.5 goals per match while goalkeeper Saeed Al Sheeb picked the ball just once out of his net.

With the Copa America less than two weeks in sight, even the staunchest Qatari supporters would not expect their team to topple the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Colombia to name a few. However, the fact that Qatar could even stake a claim in such a major tournament and compete against such terrific teams is all down to the heroics of Felix Sanchez. Ultimately, it is a sizeable step in their journey to create a footballing culture in and across the nation.

Tags:
Copa America 2019
Advertisement
Copa America: 5 players who could become superstars after the tournament
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Chile | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Colombia | Final Squad, Preview, Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
'Neymar has an advantage over Hazard', claims Tite
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Brazil Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Honduras: Team News and Tactical Preview
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil
RELATED STORY
COPA America: Neymar scores at Brazil training camp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us