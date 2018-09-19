Marouane Fellaini's resurgence a proof that Jose Mourinho's instincts are still intact

Madhan Kalyan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 338 // 19 Sep 2018, 23:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Football fans are a fickle lot nowadays. They take a match by match stance rather than thinking of the long term. Just two weeks back they were hunting for Jose Mourinho's head after Tottenham Hotspur humbled Manchester United in their home after Brighton obliterated them a week before.

But United have bounced back spectacularly in the last two matches winning at Burnley and Watford away, the latest ending the hornets impressive start to the season. Suddenly, Jose Mourinho has got his mojo back and is suddenly called a master tactician again which says all about the fickle nature of the football fandom these days.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelöf started the season well but regressed at Brighton and Phil Jones also struggled before getting injured against Tottenham. Now, one wonders if Mourinho was right about the need for a new center-back duly which was reportedly knocked back by the board especially if the one he targeted was producing a masterclass in defending for the Red Devils.

Central to United's turnaround over the past fortnight has been one man who if the board at Manchester United had their way would have left on a free and be plying his trade elsewhere. It appears that it is the only instance in the summer window where the board seemed to have backed Mourinho's instincts. Based on the evidence of the past two weeks, the board's decisions over the summer look questionable.

Ed Woodward- The man in charge at Manchester United

Currently, in defense, Jose seems to have settled on a Chris Smalling - Viktor Lindelof Center Back axis for now after their encouraging performances. However, it is Marouane Fellaini, the man who was a day away from having his United contract expiring who should take the lion's share of the credit for the red devil's dramatic turnaround in defense.

He may have been unfairly criticised and been written off under every new manager but he is one of the best in the world at what he does i.e. bully defenders and cause chaos in opposition penalty box. His commitment to the cause and the club is unquestionable and there is why every manager he has played for at United seems to value him.

Mourinho might have found the perfect role for him and he has impressed in the Regista role over the last two games. The Belgian sits between the two center backs as a third auxiliary central defender snuffing out any aerial threat or intercepting passes.

Fellaini has been the difference in United's last two matches

Nemanja Matic previously performed this role to perfection for United but Fellaini seems a better fit, especially against physical sides such as Burnley and Watford and this, has freed Matic up to express his full passing range, moving him forward alongside Paul Pogba which seems to have worked wonders.

Fellaini's constant pressing of the opposition center-forwards when not in possession and dropping deep between Smalling and Lindelof completely nullified the aerial threat of Burnley and Watford as they were unable to exert any influence and at the same time he was a calming influence in front of a shaky defense.

Of course, this all would not have been needed if Board had provided Mourinho with a new center back that he desperately needed a need which repeatedly looks to have been turned down by the board repeatedly and also privately questioning his decision-making skills.

Mourinho could only think what might have been as Alderweireld delivered a defensive masterclass at Old Trafford

This is a manager who has mastered the art of the transfer market and is known for his shrewd acquisitions yet the manager had a small role in acquisition and sales.

If Mourinho had his way, then probably none of the likes of Martial, Rojo etc would still be at the club but the board has chosen to stick to players rather than the manager citing it as "planning for the long-term".

Mourinho fought hard to keep Fellaini over the summer as Ed Woodward and co were not that keen on the Belgian and majority of the United fans too would have been happy to see the back of him but Mourinho knew the value the Belgian bought to the side and knew his unique qualities could not be replaced.

Based on evidence of the past two games, Mourinho has not lost it in the transfer market as the board at United might think. The decision to keep hold of Fellaini well and truly shows that the ex-Chelsea manager's transfer market instincts still remain sharp and the current season for Manchester United could have been much better had the board and head coach working harmoniously together.