Can Mesut Ozil lead Fenerbahce's return to the UCL?

Fenerbahce has struggled a lot in this year's Turkish SuperLiga. In fact, all the Istanbul clubs have suffered dramatically this season, with none of them in the top three of the division. Defending champion Besiktas are navigating midtable waters while Galatasaray is outside the top ten.

Fenerbahce seems to be the better off with recent results catapulting them into the top four for the time being. However, following the departure of Vitor Periera, the onus to lift the team will now be on their talismanic midfielder, Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil scores his most important goal since joining Fenerbahçe! Equalising in the derby away to Galatasaray

Fenerbahce's struggles at the back early on

Despite hiring the services of Vitor Periera earlier in the summer, Fenerbahce has failed to live up to expectations. Periera, who has won league titles in Portugal, Greece and most recently in China, seemed to be the perfect man to bring the Turkish league title to the yellow corner of Istanbul.

However, It took the clubs six games to register their first win of the season. Despite racking up successive wins against lower-ranked opponents besides a derby win against Galatasaray, Periera was sacked in December on account of inconsistent results.

With Pereira's offensive style of play, Fenerbahce's three-man backline proved to be an unsuccessful gamble. Apart from Kim Min-Jae, the local talents have not performed up to expectations.

Consequently, by November, the club had to move to a back-four and employ wingers as wing-backs. Ferdi Kadioglu was roped into the first team, replacing centre-back Sardar Aziz.

Ozil - The only bright light

Fenerbahce captain Mesut Ozil has been the only bright light for the team. Ozil has already struck seven times in addition to another two goal involvements. Fenerbahce have not lost apart from one game against Gaziantep when Ozil has scored.

The former Arsenal man was instrumental in bringing the club back into the game against Galatasaray when he scored a first-half goal. Fenerbahce went on to win the Intercontinental Derby.

Ozil's spectacular form this season has also helped the team pick up vital points against Karagumruk and Giresunspor.

However, as things stand, Fenerbahce are seven points off second-placed Konyaspor, who occupy the last Champions League spot. Since the departure of their Periera, the club have remained unbeaten in two outings heading into the winter break.

However, Ozil has a huge role to play if Fenerbahce are to have any chance of sneaking into the top two slots of the league.

