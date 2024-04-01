Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024 

Fenerbahce will host Adana Demirspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign.

The home side have performed well in the league this season and remain in contention for the Turkish top-flight title. They beat Trabzonspor 3-2 in their last match, with Fred scoring a first-half brace before Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score the winner after their opponents had previously leveled the scores.

Fenerbahce sit second in the league table with 81 points picked up so far. They are one point behind rivals Galatasaray at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Adana Demirspor, meanwhile, look to have finally found their feet under new boss Hikmet Karaman and are pushing for the continental places. They beat Sivasspor 4-1 last time out, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in a dominant performance on home turf, including 37-year-old Nani.

The visitors sit ninth in the table with 39 points from 30 matches and will be looking to continue their good run of form this week.

Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Fenerbahce and Adana DS. The hosts have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won just five times.

There have been 12 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 15.

Demirspor have scored 46 goals in the Turkish top-flight this season, the second-highest of any team outside the continental places in the table.

Sarı Kanaryalar have the second-best defensive record in the Super Lig this season with a goal concession tally of 25.

Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have won four of their last five games across all competitions and are undefeated in the league since last November. They have lost just one of their last 12 home games and are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash.

Adana DS have won two of their last three games after going winless in their 11 games prior. They are, however, without a win on the road all season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)