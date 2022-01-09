Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

The Turkish Super Lig continues on Monday, with Fenerbahce hosting Adana Demirspor on Monday.

Fenerbahce advanced to the Turkiye Kupasi last time out as they beat Afjet Afyonspor 2-0 on home turf. Their latest result marked a consecutive 2-0 victory and ended a four-game winless run across all competitions.

Fenerbahce are well behind in their pursuit of a first league title in eight years as they sit fourth in the league. They have picked up just 32 points in 19 games and are 17 points behind Trabzonspor at the top of the table.

Adana Demirspor are performing well at the moment. Like their hosts, they also qualified for the next round of the domestic cup with a 3-2 win over Ankaraspor. They have now won four of their last five games across all competitions and have lost just once in their last 10.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table, two points behind Monday's hosts. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they play next week.

Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor. The hosts have won all three games.

The two teams last faced off in the opening week of the Turkish Super Lig back in August. Fenerbahce won the game 1-0, with Mesut Ozil scoring the sole goal of the game immediately after the restart.

Fenerbahce Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Adana Demirspor Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Team News

Fenerbahce

Min-jae Kim came off injured in the hosts' last league game and is expected to miss Monday's clash. Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and Serdar Aziz are also injured and will not play against Adana Demirspor.

Injured: Min-jae Kim, Altay Bayindir, Serdar Aziz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adana Demirspor

Tayyib Sanuc came off injured in the visitors' last league outing and is now out of contention to play on Monday. Simon Deli is away with Cote d'Ivoire on international duty and will miss the game as well.

Injured: Tayyib Sanuc

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Simon Deli

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Berke Ozer; Filip Novak, Marcel Tisserand, Attila Szalai, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Jose Sosa; Irfan Kahveci, Miguel Crespo, Mert Hakan Yandas, Mesut Ozil; Serdar Dursun

Adana Demirspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arijanet Muric; Tarik Camdal, Samet Akaydin, Semih Guler, Kaan Kanak; Benjamin Stambouli, Gohkan Inler; Yunus Akgun, Birkir Bjarnason, Matias Vargas; Mario Balotelli

Fenerbahce vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have won back-to-back games for the first time since September. They had won just one of their seven games prior and will be looking to build on their latest results.

Adana Demirspor have won four of their last five games across all competitions and have won seven of their last 10. With the visitors in strong form, they could secure a narrow win over Fenerbahce on Monday.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-2 Adana Demirspor

