Fenerbahce vs Adanaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Reigning champions Fenerbahce will entertain Adanaspor at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the fifth round of the 2023-24 Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts qualified directly for the fifth round as one of the top four sides in the Turkish Super League 2022-23 league standings. They are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, recording seven wins.

They maintained their 100% start to 2024 with a 1-0 away win over Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. Edin Džeko missed from the penalty spot in the 50th minute but İrfan Kahveci, who came on as a second-half substitute bagged the match-winner in the 81st minute.

The visitors met third-tier side Erokspor in the previous round, recording a 2-0 win. They are unbeaten in their last two games and kick-started 2024 with a 1-1 draw against Boluspor in the TFF First League last week.

Fenerbahce vs Adanaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 51 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have the better record in the fixture with 26 wins. The visitors have got the better of their northern rivals eight times and 17 games have ended in draws.

They have met six times in the Turkish Cup thus far, with the hosts having a 3-1 lead in wins and two games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2016-17 Turkish Super Lig campaign, with Fenerbahce recording a 3-1 away win and the reverse fixture ending in a draw.

Adanaspor are unbeaten in their last three away games recording two wins. Interestingly, they had lost five away games on the trot between August and November.

The hosts have lost just once against the visitors in their last eight meetings while recording four wins.

Fenerbahce vs Adanaspor Prediction

The Yellow Canaries head into the match in good form, winning eight of their last 10 games across all competitions. At home, they have won 14 of their 16 games this term, scoring at least thrice in 12 games in that period.

Miguel Crespo was injured in the warm-up against Konyaspor and was not included in the squad against Gaziantep. He is unlikely to feature in this match as he continues to nurse a back injury. New signing Rade Krunic trained with the team and might get the nod to start here.

Leonardo Bonucci made an appearance from the bench in the win over Gaziantep and is likely to start in this match. Alexander Djiku and Bright Osayi-Samuel are on international duty at the 2023 AFCON.

Turuncu have just one win in their last four games across all competitions. They have seen an upturn in form in their travels with two wins in their last three away games. They are winless in their last four meetings against the hosts, suffering three defeats, and might struggle here.

Considering the hosts' current form and advantage in the head-to-head record, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Adanaspor

Fenerbahce vs Adanaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Szymanski to score or assist any time - Yes