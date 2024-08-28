Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Fenerbahce will host Alanyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Super Lig campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign and now sit atop the league table with seven points from an obtainable nine as they begin their push for a first Turkish top-flight title in over a decade.

They thrashed Rizespor 5-0 in their last league outing, with former Manchester United midfielder Fred scoring a brilliant hat-trick to help the Yellow Canaries secure their largest away league win since last October.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor have had a rather sluggish start to their season and are one of seven sides in the Turkish top flight this season without a win. They played out a 1-1 draw against Goztepe last time out, falling behind late in the first half before Yusuf Ozdemir leveled the scores for the Alanya side minutes after the restart.

Trending

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with two points from three games and will be desperate for a win this weekend.

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor. The home side have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won three times.

There have been six draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

Fenerbahce are the highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of eight.

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Fenerbahce are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their seven games this season. They have not lost a home league game since last November and are clear favorites for the weekend clash.

Alanyaspor are without a win in their last seven league games, a run stretching back to last season. They have struggled for results in this fixture of late and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Alanyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback