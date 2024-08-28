Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Aug 28, 2024 18:34 GMT
Caykur Rizespor v Fenerbahce - Turkish Super Lig - Source: Getty
Fenerbahce will host Alanyaspor - Turkish Super Lig - Source: Getty

Fenerbahce will host Alanyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Super Lig campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign and now sit atop the league table with seven points from an obtainable nine as they begin their push for a first Turkish top-flight title in over a decade.

They thrashed Rizespor 5-0 in their last league outing, with former Manchester United midfielder Fred scoring a brilliant hat-trick to help the Yellow Canaries secure their largest away league win since last October.

Meanwhile, Alanyaspor have had a rather sluggish start to their season and are one of seven sides in the Turkish top flight this season without a win. They played out a 1-1 draw against Goztepe last time out, falling behind late in the first half before Yusuf Ozdemir leveled the scores for the Alanya side minutes after the restart.

also-read-trending Trending

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with two points from three games and will be desperate for a win this weekend.

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 20 meetings between Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor. The home side have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won three times.
  • There have been six draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.
  • The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.
  • The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.
  • Fenerbahce are the highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of eight.

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Fenerbahce are on a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their seven games this season. They have not lost a home league game since last November and are clear favorites for the weekend clash.

Alanyaspor are without a win in their last seven league games, a run stretching back to last season. They have struggled for results in this fixture of late and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Alanyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी