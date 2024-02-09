Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Fenerbahce and Alanyaspor will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig round 25 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are fresh off a routine 2-0 away victory over Gaziantep in the Turkish Cup round of 16 in midweek. Michy Batshuayi scored a first-half brace to guide the Canaries into the quarterfinal.

They will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 2-0 away win over Antalyaspor.

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Kasimpasa last weekend. They took the lead through Jackson Porozo's 28th-minute strike but Gokhan Gul drew the game level just before the break. Mamadou Fall scored the match-winner in the 59th minute.

The loss saw them drop to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 27 points from 24 games. Fenerbahce still lead the way at the summit on 63 points, joint level with Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have 10 wins and three draws from the last 16 head-to-head games while Alanyaspor were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Fener claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions, winning 12 games in this sequence.

Alanyaspor's last seven games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Fener's last five competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Fenerbahce have averaged three goals per home game in the league this season, the most of any side.

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Prediction

Fenerbahce are joint-top with city rivals Galatasaray and any slip up by either side is sure to be capitalized upon by the other. Ismail Kartal's side have shown their intent to go one better than last season's runners-up finish and have not been defeated in any competition since a harrowing 6-1 loss to Nordsjaelland at the end of November.

Alanyaspor have a tough job on their hands, particularly in keeping their hosts quiet. Fener have been rampant in front of goal at home, scoring 36 goals in 12 games played in front of their fans.

We are backing the capital side to continue their impressive run of form with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 4-0 Alanyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to win both halves