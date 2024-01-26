Fenerbahce vs Ankaragucu Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Fenerbahce will welcome Ankaragucu to the Suku Saracoglu Stadium for a Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday.

The home side are fresh of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Basaksehir on Wednesday. Michy Batshuayi scored a last-gasp winner from the spot in the fourth minute of injury time.

Ankaragucu, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Karamguruk. Ali Guneren and Federico Macheda scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The victory left AG in ninth spot in the table, having accrued 28 points from 22 games. Fenerbahce still lead the way at the summit with 57 points to show for their efforts in 22 games, joint-level with Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce vs Ankaragucu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 94th clash between the two sides. Fenerbahce have 58 wins to their name, 22 games ended in a draw while Ankaragucu were victorious on 13 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Fener claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of Ankaragucu's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Fenerbahce are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning nine games in this sequence.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Ankaragucu's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Fenerbahce vs Ankaragucu Prediction

Fenerbahce and arch-rivals Galatasaray are locked in an intense battle at the summit of the table with both sides level on points. Neither side can afford to drop points as we approach the second half of the season.

Ismail Kartal's side proved their mettle with their hard-fought victory over Basaksehir in midweek to lay the marker for Gala.

Ankaragucu are coming into the game in fine form, having not lost any of their last five games and they will try their best to leave the capital with a positive result. However, they have lost the last five head-to-head games and are facing the most dominant side in the league this season.

We are backing Fenerbahce to claim all three points with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Ankaragucu

Fenerbahce vs Ankaragucu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to win both halves