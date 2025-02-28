Fenerbahce and Antalyaspor battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig round 26 clash on Sunday at the Ulker Stadium Sukru Saracoglu.

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 win at Gaziantep in the Turkish Cup on Thursday. They were 3-0 up at the break, with Talisca scoring either side of Youssef En Nesyri. Anel Husic pulled one back for Gaziantep with 15 minutes left before Filip Kostic wrapped up the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Besiktas. They went behind to Keny Arroyo's 10th-minute strike, while Deni Milosevic equalised in the 64th minute. Rafa Silva scored the winner with 14 minutes left.

The Scorpions now shift their focus to the league, where their last game was a 2-1 home win over Kasimpasa. Fener, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw at arch-rivals Galatasaray in the intercontinental derby.

The stalemate left them in second spot in the standings, with 58 points from 24 games, while Antalyaspor are 12th with 30 points.

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have 41 wins from their last 62 head-to-head games with Antalyaspor, who have been victorious nine times.

Their most recent clash in September saw Fener claim a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Six of their last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Antalyaspor's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides score.

Fener are unbeaten in 17 competitive games, winning 12.

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Fenerbahce failed to cut down the gap to the summit against Gala, and post-match comments of Fener manager Jose Mourinho have been the subject of intense controversy. The Canaries have won their last five home games, scoring at least thrice.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, have won one of their last nine away games and are the underdogs, losing five. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Antalyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fener to score over 1.5 goals

