Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30, 2023

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fenerbahce host Antalyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu on Tuesday (May 30).

Fenerbahce booked their spot in the Turkiye Kupasi final, cruising to a 3-0 second-leg win over Sivasspor in the semifinal to secure a 3-0 aggregate victory. Jorge Jesus’ side now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they are second, level on 74 points with third-placed Besiktas and five behind leaders Galatasaray. The hosts are unbeaten in ten games across competitions, winning seven.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out in a goalless draw to Istanbul Basaksehir at home. Nuri Sahin’s side have gone three games without a win, losing once since a 1-0 win at Fatih Karagumruk in April.

With 38 points from 33 games, Antalyaspor are 13th in the league, four points above the relegation zone, with three games left.

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 37 meetings, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the fixture.

Antalyaspor have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared seven times.

Fenerbahce are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Antalyaspor, winning four times since a 1-0 loss in October 2019.

Antalyaspor are winless in all but one of their last 11 away games, losing five since October.

Jesus’ men are unbeaten in seven league games, picking up 17 points from a possible 21 since a 4-2 loss against Besiktas on April 2.

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Prediction

While Antalyaspor will look to pull clear of the danger zone, their form on the road is nothing to write home about. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are one of the most in-form sides in the division and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Antalyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (Jesus’ side have opened the scoring in eight of their last 20 games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

