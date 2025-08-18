Fenerbahce vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Fenerbahce will face Benfica at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League playoff round qualifying clash. The home side kicked off their domestic campaign at the weekend, playing out a disappointing goalless draw with Goztepe and will be targeting a much better result when they return to continental action this week.

Jose Mourinho's men faced Feyenoord in the previous round of the qualifiers, losing 2-1 on the road in their first-leg clash with the Dutch club. They then put out a masterful performance in the return leg a week later as they won 5-2 to take a step closer towards Champions League football.

Benfica also began their hunt for continental football in the third round of the qualifiers where they faced Nice. They beat the Ligue 1 outfit 2-0 in the first leg featuring goals from Franjo Ivanovic and Florentino Luis before winning by the same scoreline in the second, with Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup getting on the scoresheet this time around.

Fenerbahce vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Fenerbache and Benfica. The home side have won two of those games while the visitors have won four times, with their final matchup ending level.

The two teams last faced off in competitive action in the 2018-19 Champions League qualifiers with Benfica winning the two-legged tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The hosts have had 12 competitive meetings against Portuguese opposition. They have won five of those games, drawn once and lost the other six.

The visitors have had 17 meetings against Turkish opponents in European competitions. They have won seven of those games, drawn six and lost the other four.

Fenerbahce vs Benfica Prediction

Sarı Kanaryalar showed their ruthlessness and edge in their game against Feyenoord last week and will be keen to replicate a similar showing on Wednesday. They are very slight favorites for the midweek clash and must capitalize on their home advantage ahead of their trip to Portugal next week.

The Eagles have won all four of their games this season by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0. They have the stronger side on paper and should avoid defeat this week.

Prediction: Fenerbache 1-1 Benfica

Fenerbahce vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

