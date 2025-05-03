Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Fenerbahce will invite local rivals Besiktas to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. With five games left to play, the hosts trail league leaders Galatasaray by five points and still have a shot at lifting the league title.

Ad

The visitors are fourth in the standings, trailing third-placed Samsunspor by two points, and have a game in hand.

The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in their last 17 league games. After being held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor last month, they bounced back with a 3-1 away win over Gaziantep last week. They conceded in the 13th minute and quick-fire goals in the second half by Talisca, Edin Džeko, and Fred helped them secure a comeback win.

Ad

Trending

The Black Eagles returned to winning ways after four games last week, with a 5-1 home triumph over Hatayspor. Ciro Immobile bagged a hat-trick while Rafa Silva and Keny Arroyo were on the scoresheet in the second half.

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based rivals have met 252 times in competitive games thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 96 wins. The Yellow Canaries have 86 wins and 70 games have ended in draws.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in the Super Lig. They have scored at least three goals in nine games during that period.

Besiktas, meanwhile, have won just two of their last 12 away games in the league. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in eight games during that period.

The hosts secured a league double last season, recording a 5-2 win on aggregate. The Black Eagles won the reverse fixture 1-0 and will look to complete the league double this time around.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Prediction

The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in the Super Lig since December, winning 13 of the 17 games in that period. Notably, they have won just one of their last four home meetings against the visitors, while suffering two defeats, and will look to improve upon that record.

José Mourinho remains without the services of Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, Mert Hakan, Sofyan Amrabat, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Mert Muldur due to injuries. Filip Kostic misses the crucial match due to a suspension.

Ad

The Black Eagles have won two of their last nine games in all competitions, with both wins registered at home. They are winless in their last three away games, playing two consecutive 1-1 draws. Notably, they have lost just two of their last 10 meetings against the hosts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will take to the field without Felix Uduokhai, Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov, Ernest Muçi, and Gabriel Paulista.

In this clash between two former Manchester United managers, we back Jose Mourinho's team to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Besiktas

Fenerbahce vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More