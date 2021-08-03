Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Dynamo Kyiv will play their final club friendly of the summer against Fenerbahce at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

In the previous eight games, the Ukrainian side won only once, a 2-0 victory over Swiss minnows Sion three weeks ago.

Last Sunday, they officially kicked off their quest to retain the league title, beating Veres Rivne 4-0 at home to start the 2021-22 season with a bang.

Fenerbahce also play their last warm-up clash before the season opener against Adana Demirspor next Sunday.

In the five previous friendlies, Sarı Lacivertliler won four times, drawing only to Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Finishing third in the Super Lig last season, Vitor Pereira's side are looking to end their seven-year wait for the league title.

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head

The sides have met four times in the Champions League, with Kyiv coming out on top on two occasions, while the other two games ended in draws.

Fenerbahce Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Fenerbahce

Serdar Dursun was on fire in the last match against Greuther Furth, netting twice, and may get the nod here once again.

Turkey's Euro stars Irfan Kahveci and Ozan Tufan both came off the bench in the last match but will be gunning to come into the side here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

We start the season with a crushing victory! 💪#DynamoVeres (4:0) pic.twitter.com/TC0tThJVR0 — FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) August 1, 2021

Dynamo Kyiv

Unlike Fenerbahce, Kyiv have officially got their 2021-22 campaign underway.

The side thrashed Veres Rivne 4-0 in the opening clash on Sunday with Denys Popov, Denys Harmash, Oleksandr Tymchyk and Viktor Tsyhankov all bagging goals.

However, manager Mircea Lucescu may ring in the changes for this game, with second string players once again likely to make up the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Fenerbahce (4-3-3): Berke Ozer; Caner Erkin, Jose Sosa, Serdar Aziz, Filip Novak; Dimitris Pelkas, Luiz Gustavo, Sinan Gumus; Mbwana Samatta, Serdar Dursun, Enner Valencia.

Dynamo Kyiv (4-2-3-1): Denys Boyko; Oleksandr Tymchyk, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Syrota, Sidcley; Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Shepelev; Viktor Tsygankov, Bogdan Lednev, Denys Garmash; Ilya Shkurin.

Fenerbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Having already started their new season, Dynamo Kyiv will see no point in this clash.

With a raft of changes expected, the Ukrainian side might field a weakened line-up, giving Fenerbahce a chance to finally get one over them.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Edited by Peter P