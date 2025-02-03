Fenerbahce vs Erzurumspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Fenerbahce will host Erzurumspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday in the second round of the 2024-25 Turkiye Kupasi group-stage campaign. The hosts will be confident of an easy victory against a much weaker side to continue their remarkable unbeaten form.

Sarı Kanaryalar returned to domestic cup action with an assertive 3-0 victory over Kasimpasa after being surprisingly eliminated in the quarter-finals of last season’s cup campaign by Ankaragucu. The hosts extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 10 matches in a thrilling 3-2 comeback against nine-man Rizespor during the weekend and are likely to extend the run even further on Wednesday.

Erzurumspor picked up easy home wins in the qualification stages of the Turkish Cup but failed to pick up a point in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Goztepe in the opening round of the group stages.

The visitors, who are currently third in the Trendyol 1 Lig, have dropped points in five of their last seven league games but will be looking to pull a surprise when they face the Turkish giants this midweek.

Fenerbahce vs Erzurumspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 10 previous occasions going into this cup tie. Fenerbahce are unbeaten in those previous meetings with nine wins and one draw.

Jose Mourinho's side have scored 11 goals in the last five meetings with Erzurumspor.

Sarı Kanaryalar have the joint-third best defensive record and the best offensive record in the Turkish top flight with 22 goals conceded and 55 scored after 21 games played.

Erzurumspor have the best defensive record in the Turkish second division, having conceded only 17 goals after 22 games played.

The hosts have won the Turkish Cup seven times, most recently in the 2022-23 season while Erzurumspor have never won the cup or made the finals.

Fenerbahce vs Erzurumspor Prediction

Fenerbahce are strong favorites going into this cup clash due to the sheer gulf in quality between the two sides and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Erzurumspor can only rely on the magic of the cup to help them avoid defeat against Jose Mourinho's men. The visitors will also hope their solid defensive record will be enough to secure them a draw on their trip to Istanbul but we expect them to be disappointed on Wednesday.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Erzurumspor

Fenerbahce vs Erzurumspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last eight games)

