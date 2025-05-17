Fenerbahce vs Eyupspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fenerbahce and Eyupspor square off at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Arda Turan’s men losing at home to Kasimpasa.

Fenerbahce returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 at the Fatih Terim Stadium two Fridays ago. Before that, Jose Mourinho’s side saw their 17-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end on May 4 when they fell to a 1-0 loss against rivals Besiktas on home turf.

Fenerbahce have picked up 79 points from their 33 Super Lig matches so far to sit second in the table, eight points off league leaders Galatasaray with just three games to go.

On the other hand, Super Lig newcomers Eyupspor dropped three more points in their push for a place in Europe as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Kasimpasa at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium last time out.

Turan’s men have lost four games on the trot, conceding 12 goals and scoring just once since claiming successive victories over Hatayspor and Adana Demirspor in April.

Having gained promotion from the second tier last term, this dire run of results in the season’s run-in has seen Eyupspor drop into fifth place in the table, one point behind fifth-placed Basaksehir in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Fenerbahce vs Eyupspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Fenerbahce and Eyupspor, with both sides playing out a 1-1 stalemate in December’s reverse fixture.

Fenerbahce have won just one of their most recent six home games across all competitions while losing three and claiming two draws since early March.

Eyupspor have failed to win six of their last seven away matches, losing five and claiming one draw since kicking off the year with back-to-back victories over Antalyaspor and Bodrum.

Fenerbahce currently boast the joint second-best defensive record in Super Lig this season, having conceded 33 goals in their 33 matches so far.

Fenerbahce vs Eyupspor Prediction

While Fenerbahce find themselves eight points behind league leaders Galatasaray, they will look to do their part here and keep their slim title hopes alive.

Eyupspor have enjoyed an impressive top-flight campaign, but Mourinho’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Eyupspor

Fenerbahce vs Eyupspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Fenerbahce’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight matches)

