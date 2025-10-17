Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Fenerbahce will host Fatih Karagumruk at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and sit fourth in the table, six points behind rivals Galatasaray at the top of the pile after eight games.

Ad

They played out a goalless draw with Samsunspor before the international break and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up the sole point following a flat performance on the road in which they managed just one shot on target.

Fatih Karagumruk have struggled to readapt to life in the top flight this season and have work to do if they are to remain in the division by the end of the campaign. They were beaten 2-0 by Gaziantep last time out and had a couple of chances to pull one back late in the game but failed to convert, with David Datro Fofana squandering a penalty in additional time.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the league table with just three points from eight matches and will be desperate for a positive result when they return to action this weekend.

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Fenerbahce and Karagumruk. The home side have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won just once, with their other six contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last April which the hosts won 4-1 to register a fourth consecutive victory in the fixture.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 18.

Fenerbahce are the joint-third highest-scoring side in the division so far with 12 goals.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction

Sarı Kanaryalar have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three games after going winless in their previous three. They are undefeated at home this season and will head into the weekend clash as overwhelming favorites.

Kara Kırmızı, meanwhile, have lost their last five games on the trot, conceding 12 goals in that period. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Fatih Karagumruk

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More