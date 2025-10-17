Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Fenerbahce will host Fatih Karagumruk at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and sit fourth in the table, six points behind rivals Galatasaray at the top of the pile after eight games.
They played out a goalless draw with Samsunspor before the international break and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up the sole point following a flat performance on the road in which they managed just one shot on target.
Fatih Karagumruk have struggled to readapt to life in the top flight this season and have work to do if they are to remain in the division by the end of the campaign. They were beaten 2-0 by Gaziantep last time out and had a couple of chances to pull one back late in the game but failed to convert, with David Datro Fofana squandering a penalty in additional time.
The visitors sit rock-bottom in the league table with just three points from eight matches and will be desperate for a positive result when they return to action this weekend.
Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 21 meetings between Fenerbahce and Karagumruk. The home side have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won just once, with their other six contests ending level.
- The two teams last faced off in a league clash last April which the hosts won 4-1 to register a fourth consecutive victory in the fixture.
- The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 18.
- Fenerbahce are the joint-third highest-scoring side in the division so far with 12 goals.
Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Prediction
Sarı Kanaryalar have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three games after going winless in their previous three. They are undefeated at home this season and will head into the weekend clash as overwhelming favorites.
Kara Kırmızı, meanwhile, have lost their last five games on the trot, conceding 12 goals in that period. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose this one.
Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Fatih Karagumruk
Fenerbahce vs Fatih Karagumruk Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matchups)