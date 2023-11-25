Fenerbahce vs Fatih Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Fenerbahce will host Fatih Karagumruk in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 13 clash on Sunday (November 26th).

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their goalless draw away to Adana Demirspor before the international break.

Fatih, meanwhile, saw off Sivasspor with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home. Valentin Eysseric, Guven Yalcin and Serdar Dursun all found the back of the net to inspire the victory.

The win moved them to 12th spot in the table, having garnered 14 points from 12 games. Fenerbahce still lead the way at the summit on 31 points, level with second-placed arch-rivals Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have six wins and four draws in the last 11 head-to-head games while Faith have been victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Fener claimed a 2-1 comeback away victory.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Fenerbahce have failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions after starting the season with a 19-game winning streak across competitions.

Fenerbahce's 11 games at home in all competitions this season have produced over 2.5 goals, with 10 seeing at least four goals scored.

Fatih have scored and conceded exactly one goal apiece in five away league games this season.

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Prediction

Fenerbahce started the season on a rampage but have hit a snag in recent weeks. The Canaries have not won any of their last three games across competitions. Nevertheless, odds are still on the Canaries getting back to their best with the quality of players within their ranks.

The visitors, meanwhile, have continued from where they left off last season and are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Fenerbahce's games at home tend to be expansive affairs with plenty of goalmouth action and that trend could be set to continue. We are backing Kartal Ismail's side to cruise to victory with a multigoal margin.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 4-2 Fatih Karagumruk

Fenerbahce vs Fatih Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Edin Dzeko to score at anytime

Tip 5 - Fener to score over 1.5 goals