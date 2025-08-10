Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Fenerbahce will entertain Feyenoord at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg in Rotterdam, and De Stadionclub recorded a 2-1 home win.

Ad

The hosts have enjoyed a week's rest for this match and will look to overturn the narrow one-goal deficit. Sofyan Amrabat pulled them level in the 86th minute in the first leg, but Anis Hadj-Moussa scored a stoppage-time winner for the Dutch side.

The visitors continued their winning form in their Eredivisie campaign opener on Saturday as they registered a 2-0 home triumph over NAC. Captain Sem Steijn gave them an early lead while Ayase Ueda scored in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times in UEFA competitions thus far. All games have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 3-2.

They saw over 2.5 goals scores in this fixture for the first time last week.

De Stadionclub had won the two games when they met in the third qualifying round of the Champions League in the 2002-03 season.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six away games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The Yellow Canaries have won just one of their last four home games in the Champions League qualifiers, with that triumph registered in the second round last season.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last four competitive games.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last seven competitive games, recording four wins.

Six of the Yellow Canaries' nine wins against Dutch teams have been registered at home.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord Prediction

The Yellow Canaries will play for the first time at home this season and will look to give a good account of themselves. They have scored 11 goals in their last five competitive home games and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three games in the Champions League qualifiers.

José Mourinho should be able to count on the services of Anderson Talisca and İsmail Yüksek, who missed the first leg due to injuries.

Ad

De club aan de Maas have won their two games this season thus far, scoring two goals in both, and will look to continue that form here. They last participated in the Champions League qualifiers in the 2014-15 campaign and suffered a defeat to Besiktas.

Robin van Persie is likely to field a similar starting XI from the first leg, having rotated his squad in the league meeting against NAC.

The Yellow Canaries conceded an early own goal in the first leg, which impacted their performance last week. They are well-rested for this match and should be able to record a win in this home leg.

Ad

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Feyenoord

Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More