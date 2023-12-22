Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th December 2023

Fenerbahce are set to play Galatasaray at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Sunday in the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce come into this game on the back of a 4-3 win over Kayserispor in their most recent league game. A goal from winger Cengiz Under and a hat-trick from Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi secured the win for Fenerbahce, who had Brazilian midfielder Fred and midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas sent off late in the second-half.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, beat Fatih Karagumruk 1-0 in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from forward Kerem Akturkoglu sealed the deal for Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fenerbahce have won 12 games, lost 10 and drawn 12.

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko has managed 14 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Fenerbahce this season.

Polish winger Sebastian Szymanski has managed 12 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Fenerbahce this season.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has managed 17 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Galatasaray this season.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha has managed six goal contributions in seven league starts for Galatasaray this season.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction

Fenerbahce are currently top of the league table, having won 14 of their first 16 league games. They are level on points with Galatasaray, and so this game takes on even more significance.

The evergreen Edin Dzeko continues to be a consistent goalscorer wherever he plays, with his new adventure in Turkey seeing him already register 12 league goals this season. They have names like Michy Batshuayi, Dusan Tadic and Cengiz Under as part of their attack, having assembled an interesting squad.

Galatasaray, too, have won 14 of their first 16 league games, and like Fenerbahce, have won their last four league fixtures. Their squad has come under attention following some interesting summer signings, which included the likes of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech and Davinson Sanchez.

Like Dzeko, Icardi has also registered 12 league goals this season, and after some tumultuous recent years seems to have found some consistency once again. Also in good form is Kerem Akturkoglu; the 25-year old has been linked with a move away.

A close game is on the cards, as two top Turkish teams face each other. A draw seems likely.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-1 Galatasaray

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first- yes

