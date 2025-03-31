Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Fenerbahce will welcome arch-rivals Galatasaray to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. The visitors last won the competition in the 2018-19 campaign, while the Yellow Canaries lifted their seventh title in 2023.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games last week, as they resumed their Turkish Super Lig campaign after the international break with a 4-2 away win over Bodrum. Milan Škriniar scored the first goal for the club in the fifth minute, while Oğuz Aydın, Sebastian Szymański, and Talisca added goals later in the first half.

Aslan met local rivals Besiktas last week and saw their unbeaten streak in all competitions end after seven games as they suffered a 2-1 away loss. Lucas Torreira equalized in the 45th minute, and Gedson Fernandes restored Besiktas' lead after the break.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Intercontinental Derby. They have squared off 280 times in competitive games. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 101 wins. Aslan are not far behind with 87 wins and 92 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have been the better side in Turkish Cup meetings against the Yellow Canaries, winning 13 of the 26 games.

The hosts have won just one of their last seven meetings against Cimbom.

Fenerbahce have lost just one of their last 11 home games in all competitions. They have scored at least three goals in seven games in that period.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last three away meetings against the hosts, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

The Yellow Canaries have lost just one of their last 22 games in all competitions, with that defeat registered at home against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction

The Yellow-Navy Blues have won their last six home games in the Turkish Cup, scoring 23 goals and keeping three consecutive clean sheets. Notably, they have won just one of their last seven meetings against the visitors, failing to score in five games in that period.

Fred and Çağlar Söyüncü trained with the squad after missing the league game against Bodrum due to injuries. José Mourinho is likely to start Talisca and Youssef En-Nesyri in the attack again.

Aslan have suffered just three losses across all competitions, excluding the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, with all defeats registered away from home in 2025. They are unbeaten in their last four Cup meetings against the hosts, recording three wins.

Dries Mertens is likely to be handed a start here, while Yusuf Demir, who has two assists in three games in the Cup, will also look to return to the starting XI. Günay Güvenc has started between the sticks in three games in the competition and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

The Yellow Canaries have a good recent home record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Galatasaray

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

