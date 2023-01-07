Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Fenerbahce will entertain Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in a top-of-the-table Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday (January 8).
The hosts are in second place in the standings, trailing the visitors by a point. Fenerbahce have won their last two games. In their previous outing, they overcame a one-goal deficit to win 2-1 at Antalyaspor, thanks to Michy Batshuayi's second-half brace.
Galatasaray, meanwhile, have won their last six league games, including a 2-1 win at home over Ankaragucu, thanks to first-half goals from Bafetimbi Gomis and Barıs Alper Yılmaz.
The two teams are separated by just one point at the top of the table. This will be a crucial game in the title race, making for an interesting watch.
Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 396th edition of the intercontinental derby, including friendlies. Fenerbahce lead Galatasaray 148-125.
- Fenerbahce recorded a league double over the visitors last season, picking up their first win over Galatasaray since 2017.
- The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in 13 of their last 16 games against Galatasaray across competitions.
- Fenerbahce are unbeaten in 27 of their last 30 Super Lig games.
- Galatasaray have scored at least twice n their last seven league games, with five games producing over 2.5 goals.
- The hosts have the best-attacking record in the Super Lig this season, scoring 42 goals in 16 games.
- Galatasaray have the best defensive record, conceding 13 goals in 16 games.
Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction
The Yellow-Navy Blues have been in solid form this season and have bounced back well from back-to-back defeats. They will rely on their goalscoring prowess to produce a strong display.
Galatasaray, meanwhile, have won six games in a row, including their last three away outings. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games.
With bragging rights at stake, both teams should put in a strong display, but considering their current form, a draw could ensue.
Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-2 Galatasaray
Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 5: Michy Batshuayi to score any time - Yes