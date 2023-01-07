Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Fenerbahce will entertain Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in a top-of-the-table Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts are in second place in the standings, trailing the visitors by a point. Fenerbahce have won their last two games. In their previous outing, they overcame a one-goal deficit to win 2-1 at Antalyaspor, thanks to Michy Batshuayi's second-half brace.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have won their last six league games, including a 2-1 win at home over Ankaragucu, thanks to first-half goals from Bafetimbi Gomis and Barıs Alper Yılmaz.

The two teams are separated by just one point at the top of the table. This will be a crucial game in the title race, making for an interesting watch.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 396th edition of the intercontinental derby, including friendlies. Fenerbahce lead Galatasaray 148-125.

Fenerbahce recorded a league double over the visitors last season, picking up their first win over Galatasaray since 2017.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in 13 of their last 16 games against Galatasaray across competitions.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in 27 of their last 30 Super Lig games.

Galatasaray have scored at least twice n their last seven league games, with five games producing over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the best-attacking record in the Super Lig this season, scoring 42 goals in 16 games.

Galatasaray have the best defensive record, conceding 13 goals in 16 games.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction

The Yellow-Navy Blues have been in solid form this season and have bounced back well from back-to-back defeats. They will rely on their goalscoring prowess to produce a strong display.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have won six games in a row, including their last three away outings. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games.

With bragging rights at stake, both teams should put in a strong display, but considering their current form, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-2 Galatasaray

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Michy Batshuayi to score any time - Yes

