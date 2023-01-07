Create

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Jan 07, 2023 11:43 PM IST
Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will meet in a highly-anticipated Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday
Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will meet in a highly anticipated Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday.

Fenerbahce will entertain Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in a top-of-the-table Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts are in second place in the standings, trailing the visitors by a point. Fenerbahce have won their last two games. In their previous outing, they overcame a one-goal deficit to win 2-1 at Antalyaspor, thanks to Michy Batshuayi's second-half brace.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have won their last six league games, including a 2-1 win at home over Ankaragucu, thanks to first-half goals from Bafetimbi Gomis and Barıs Alper Yılmaz.

The two teams are separated by just one point at the top of the table. This will be a crucial game in the title race, making for an interesting watch.

✅✅✅✅✅✅Another ➕3️⃣ in the books for The Lions. #GSvAG https://t.co/WU9RylWaKW

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the 396th edition of the intercontinental derby, including friendlies. Fenerbahce lead Galatasaray 148-125.
  • Fenerbahce recorded a league double over the visitors last season, picking up their first win over Galatasaray since 2017.
  • The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in 13 of their last 16 games against Galatasaray across competitions.
  • Fenerbahce are unbeaten in 27 of their last 30 Super Lig games.
  • Galatasaray have scored at least twice n their last seven league games, with five games producing over 2.5 goals.
  • The hosts have the best-attacking record in the Super Lig this season, scoring 42 goals in 16 games.
  • Galatasaray have the best defensive record, conceding 13 goals in 16 games.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction

The Yellow-Navy Blues have been in solid form this season and have bounced back well from back-to-back defeats. They will rely on their goalscoring prowess to produce a strong display.

Galatasaray maçı hazırlıklarımızı tamamladık. ✅ https://t.co/EsV3LHhUu0

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have won six games in a row, including their last three away outings. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games.

With bragging rights at stake, both teams should put in a strong display, but considering their current form, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-2 Galatasaray

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Michy Batshuayi to score any time - Yes

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...