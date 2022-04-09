Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

In yet another edition of the fierce Kıtalararası Derbi, Fenerbahce welcome Galatasaray to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday.

The meeting between the two Istanbul-based outfits has always produced memorable games and despite a noticeable gap between the two in the league standings, this should be a highly entertaining affair.

The hosts secured a 4-0 win against 15th-placed Kayserispor in their previous outing to extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven games. Galatasaray returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Faith Karagumruk.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 274 times across all competitions in official fixtures so far and in 119 further friendly and exhibition games. In competitive fixtures, the hosts enjoy a 103-83 lead in wins while 88 games have ended in draws.

They last crossed paths at the NEF Stadyumu in league action in November, with goals from Mesut Ozil and Miguel Crespo helping Fener to a 2-1 win.

Fenerbahce form guide (Turkish Super Lig): W-W-W-D-W

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Team News

Fenerbahce

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the home side for this crucial fixture. Mesut Ozil and Ozan Tufan have been left out of the squad indefinitely by the club due to internal issues and remain unavailable for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mesut Ozil, Ozan Tufan

Galatasaray

Mostafa Mohamed and Sofiane Feghouli are the two injury concerns for Gala while Fatih Öztürk remains a long-term absentee with an ear injury.

Injured: Mostafa Mohamed, Sofiane Feghouli, Fatih Ozturk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayındır (GK); Bright Osayi-Samuel, Min-jae Kim, Attila Szalai, José Sosa; Miha Zajc, Miguel Crespo; Mert Hakan Yandaş, Diego Rossi, İrfan Kahveci; Enner Valencia

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fernando Muslera (GK); Ömer Bayram, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick Van Aanholt; Erick Pulgar; Berkan Kutlu, Olimpiu Morutan, Ryan Babel, Kerem Akturkoglu; Bafétimbi Gomis

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray Prediction

Fenerbahce are undefeated in their last three home games and have just three losses at home in league fixtures. Seven of Galatasaray's 12 losses this season have come in their travels and they have lost their last two home games.

The hosts have outscored the visiting side 54-42 and also have a better defensive record, conceding 10 fewer goals. In all likelihood, the hosts are expected to pull through with a win here.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Galatasaray

