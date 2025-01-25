Fenerbahce vs Goztepe Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Fenerbahce and Goztepe square off at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Sunday. Jose Mourinho’s men have won their last five home matches in the league and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Fenerbahce’s quest for a place in the Europa League knockout phase suffered a slight blow on Thursday as they were held to a goalless draw by Olympique Lyon on home turf.

Mourinho’s side, who are 23rd in the Europa League table, now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they are unbeaten in five straight games, claiming four wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against Besiktas on December 7.

Trending

Fenerbahce have picked up 45 points from their 19 Super Lig games to sit second in the league standings, six points behind first-placed Galatasaray.

Elsewhere, Southampton loanee Juan came up clutch for Goztepe last time out as he netted the only goal of the game to inspire them to a 1-0 victory over Antalyaspor.

Stanimir Stoilov’s men have won three games on the spin across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over 1. Lig outfit Erzurumspor FK in the Turkiye Kupasi on January 9.

By their standards, Goztepe have enjoyed a standout campaign so far, claiming 34 points from their 19 matches to sit fourth in the table, one point above fifth-placed Eyupspor just outside the European qualifying places.

Fenerbahce vs Goztepe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Goztepe have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fenerbahce are on a run of five back-to-back home wins in the Super Lig, scoring 14 goals and conceding three since a 3-1 defeat against Galatasaray on September 21.

Goztepe have managed just one win away from home in the league this season while losing five and claiming three draws from their nine matches so far.

Fenerbahce vs Goztepe Prediction

While Goztepe will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and make it four wins on the trot, they will need to show their mettle against a Fenerbahce side unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Mourinho’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are tipping them to secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Goztepe

Fenerbahce vs Goztepe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Fenerbahce’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback