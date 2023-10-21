Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2023 

Fenerbahce welcome Hatayspor to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium for a Turkish Super Lig matchday nine fixture on Sunday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 win at Kasimpasa before the international break. Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic scored first/half goals to help The Yellow Canaries claim all three points.

Hatayspor, meanwhile, saw off Konyaspor 3-1 at home last time out. Renat Dadashov scored a brace, while second-half sub Carlos Strandberg wrapped up proceedings in the 93rd minute.

The win took Guneyin Yıldızı to fifth in the league, having garnered 14 points from eight games. Fenerbahce hold a two-point advantage at the summit and have won all eight games.

Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed five times,, with Fenerbahce winning four and drawing one.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 sae Fenerbahce claim a 4-0 home win.

Fenerbahce are on a 16-game winning streak across competitions this season.

Hatayspor have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the season, winning three.

Five of Hatayspor's last seven league games have been level at half-time.

Fenerbahce have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven league games, including the last four.

Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have inarguably been one of the most in-form teams across Europe. Ismail Kartal's side have won all 16 games across competitions this season and seem intent to dethrone arch-rivals Galatasaray.

Hatayspor, for their part, have risen from destruction to make an early claim for continental qualification. The Antakya outfit only made their top-flight debut in 2020 but were one of the worst-hit sides in the earthquake earlier this year, leading to their withdrawal from the league. They have rebuilt since then and have made an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Fenerbahce are the favourites and will also have strong home support. Expect the capital outfit to claim maximum points with a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Hatayspor

Fenerbahce vs Hatayspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals