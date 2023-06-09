Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023

Fenerbahce square off against local rivals Istanbul Basaksehir at the Goztepe Gursel Aksel Stadı in the Turkish Cup final on Sunday (June 11).

Fenerbahce made the final for the first time since 2018, while Basaksehir did so for the first time since 2017. Both teams finished runners-up.

Fenerbahce overcame reigning champions Sivasspor with a comfortable 3-0 aggregate win in the semifinals. Second-half goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Michy Batshuayi and Joshua King helped them to a decisive win after a goalless first leg.

Istanbul, meanwhile, recorded a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate win over Ankaraguru in the last four.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 34 times across competitions since 2007. Fenerbahce lead 17-13.

They have met four times in the Turkish Cup. Basaksehir lead 2-1.

Fenerbahce did a league double over Basaksehir in the Super Lig this season.

Basaksehir are unbeaten in six games across competitions and have won their last three games.

Fenerbahce have lost just once in 13 games across competitions.

Fenerbahce outscored Basaksehir 12-11 in the Turkish Cup this season and also have the better defensive record, conceding three times to Basaksehir's seven.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

The Yellow-Navy Blues have been in good form recently, keeping clean sheets in three of their last four games.

They have also kept clean sheets in their last two Turkish Cup games. Fenerbahce have scored at least twice in four of their five games in the competition.

Meanwhile, Istanbul have also scored at least twice in four of their five games in the Cup. They came up second-best in both league meetings against the six-time champions this season, though.

With both teams in good form, expect a closely contested affair. Basaksehir have finished runners-up twice but are yet to win the trophy. Considering the same, expect Fenerbahce to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Istanbul

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Michy Batshuayi to score or assist any time - Yes

