Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2023

League leaders Fenerbahce will entertain Istanbul Basaksehir at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in all competitions this season and in their previous outing, Irfan Kahveci's first-half strike helped them record a 1-0 away win over Alanyaspor on Sunday. Having won their first five games of the season, they are at the top of the standings, two points above fierce rivals Galatasaray.

The visitors have struggled to get going this season and have just one win to their name in five games. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-1 home loss to local rivals Galatasaray with Léo Dubois scoring in the 64th minute after they conceded twice.

Fenerbahce and Basaksehir are both based out of Istanbul but the derby is not contested as fiercely as the hosts' games against Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based rivals have squared off 35 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 18 wins to their name. The visitors have 13 wins and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts have won their two meetings in 2023 against the visitors, including a 2-0 win in the Turkish Cup final in June.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Fenerbahce have scored at least three goals in five of their six home games across all competitions this season.

Interestingly, the visitors' only win this season came in their away game at Istanbulspor earlier this month.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the Super Lig this season, conceding three goals in five games. The visitors, meanwhile, have scored three goals, which is the second-worst attacking record in the competition.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

The Yellow-Navy Blues have been in great form this season and have done well to maintain a 100% record in all competitions after playing 12 games. At home, they are on a 13-game winning run in all competitions since April and are strong favorites in this match.

The Grey Owls have been second-best against the hosts in recent meetings, failing to score in two of their last three games. They will also face the league leaders without Ousseynou Ba, Jerome Opoku, Leo Dubois, Emirhan Ilkhan, and Emmanuel Dennis, who are ineligible to play in the match.

This match was originally scheduled to take place last month and as the five players signed for the club only this month, they will not be included in the squad.

The absence of these players will be a big blow for Istanbul Basaksehir, who have just one win to their name this season. With that in mind and considering the hosts' 100% record this season, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Edin Dzeko to score or assist any time - Yes