Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw with Sivasspor before the international break. Pedro Henrique and Miha Zahc scored in either half to share the spoils at fulltime.

Basaksehir fell to a 2-1 defeat to Goztepe in league action. Cherif Ndiaye and Halil Akbunar found the back of the net to help their side secure the win. Istanbul Basaksehir followed the defeat with a 1-0 victory over Partizan in a club friendly fixture.

The Yellow Canaries currently sit in fifth place on the table, having accrued 37 points from 23 games so far. Basaksehir are three points and three places behind them.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head

The Yellow Canaries have 15 wins from their last 31 games against Istanbul Basaksehir. Five matches ended in a stalemate while Saturday's visitors were victorious on 11 occasions.

One of those victories came on matchday five of the current campaign. Stefano Okaka and Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored in either half to help Basaksehir secure a 2-0 victory on home turf in September.

Fenerbahce form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Fenerbahce

Filip Novak, Serdar Aziz, Mert Hakan Yandas and Altay Bayindir are all unavailable due to injuries. Mesut Ozil has also been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Filip Novak, Serdar Aziz, Mert Hakan Yandas, Altay Bayindir

Unavailable: Mesut Ozil

Suspension: None

Istanbul Basaksehir

Mahmut Tekdemir is the only injury concern for the visitors while Serdar Gurler is a doubt for the short trip to his side's city rivals.

Injury: Mahmut Tekdemir

Doubtful: Serdar Gurler

Suspension: None

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ertugrul Cetin (GK); Attila Szalai, Serdar Aziz, Min-Jae Kim, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Jose Sosa, Dimitrios Pelkas, Diego Rossi, Irfan Kahveci, Miguel Crespo; Serdar Dursun

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-5-1): Muhammed Sengezer (GK); Hasan Kaldirim, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Leonardo Duarte, Junior Caicara; Tolga Cigerci, Nacer Chadli, Berkay Ozcan, Mahmut Tekdemir, Omer Sahiner; Stefano Okaka

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

This being a city derby means both sides will give their all for victory. Despite not being as high-profile as the well-known derbies between the big three, Basaksehir will still go all out for the win against their more illustrious neighbors.

The two sides still have a shot at European qualification and although one side could nick the win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Edited by Manas Mitul