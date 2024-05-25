Fenerbahce vs Istanbulspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2023-24

Fenerbahce’s quest for the Super Lig title goes down to the wire, as they take on Istanbulspor in the season finale on Sunday (May 26). Osman Zeki Korkmaz’s men have lost their last five outings as they journey to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, picked up three huge points in their title push as they beat leaders Galatasaray 1-0 at the weekend. Ismail Kartal’s side are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning four, since a 4-0 loss to Olympiacos in April in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With 96 points from 37 games, Fenerbahce are second in the Super Lig, three points behind Galatasaray who have a +2 goal difference heading into the season finale.

Meanwhile, Istanbulspor were left empty handed yet again, as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Sivasspor last time out. Korkmaz’s men have lost five games on the bounce and have won just one of their 17 matches across competitions since January.

Istanbulspor have been relegated from the top flight, as they sit rooted to the bottom of the table with 16 points from 37 games.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbulspor Head-to-Head

Fenerbahce have been imperious in the fixture, claiming eight wins and no defeats in their 10 previous encounters since December 2017.

Fenerbahce Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Istanbulspor Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Fenerbahce vs Istanbulspor Team News

Fenerbahce

The hosts will take to the pitch without several players who continue their spells on the sidelines. Alexander Djiku, Michy Batshuayi and Fred are suspended.

Injured: Cengiz Under, Ismail Yuksek, Irfan Can Kahveci, Ryan Kent

Suspended: Alexander Djiku, Michy Batshuayi, Fred

Istanbulspor

Eslem Ozturk is recuperating from an ankle injury, while Demeaco Duhaney will miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: Eslem Ozturk

Suspended: Demeaco Duhaney

Fenerbahce vs Istanbulspor Predicted XIs

Fenerbahce (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic, Caglar Soyuncu, Jayden Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, Ferdi Kadioglu, Mert Hakan Yandas, Miha Zajc, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Sebastian Szymanski, Dusan Tadic, Edin Dzeko

Istanbulspor (5-4-1): Mucahit Serbest, Racine Coly, Mehmet Yesil, Okan Erdogan, Simon Deli, Ali Yasar, David Sambissa, Modestas Vorobjovas, Florian Loshaj, Mendy Mamadou, Jackson Kenio Santos Laurentino

Fenerbahce vs Istanbulspor Prediction

Feberbahce find themselves within three points of leaders Galatasaray heading into the season finale and will go all out in search of victory. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, expect the hosts to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Istanbulspor