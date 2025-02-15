Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Fenerbahce and Kasimpasa go head-to-head at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in round 24 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. Burak Yilmaz’s men will head into the weekend desperate to get one over the home side, having lost their last 12 meetings since June 2020.

Ad

Fenerbahce placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Anderlecht in the first leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho’s side now turn their focus to the Super Lig, where they are on a blistering run of six consecutive victories and are unbeaten in their last eight matches since December’s 1-0 loss against Besiktas.

Fenerbahce have picked up 54 points from their 22 Super Lig matches so far to sit second in the standings, six points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Ad

Trending

Kasimpasa, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they narrowly edged out Caykur Rizespor 3-2 at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium.

Before that, Yilmaz’s men fell to a 2-0 defeat against Istabulspor at the Necmi̇ Kadioğlu Sports Complex in the Turkiye Kupasi, a result which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Kasimpasa have picked up seven wins and 10 draws from their 22 Super Lig games to collect 31 points and sit eighth in the table, eight points off the European qualifying places.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 27 wins from the last 32 meetings between the two teams.

Kasimpasa have managed just three wins in that time, while the two sides have settled for a share of the spoils on two occasions.

Fenerbahce are on a blistering 12-game winning streak against Yilmaz’s men, stretching back to a 2-0 defeat in June 2020.

Kasimpasa are unbeaten in all but one of their 11 Super Lig away games this season, picking up four wins and six draws so far.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa Prediction

Fresh off the back of a dominant Europa League victory, Fenerbahce will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they chase down Galatasaray at the top of the table.

While we expect Kasimpasa to put up a fight, we predict Mourinho’s men will extend their dominance over the visitors by claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Kasimpasa

Fenerbahce vs Kasimpasa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Ad

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (The hosts have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Kasimpasa)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback