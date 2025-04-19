Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Fenerbahce play host to Kayserispor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in round 32 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. Jose Mourinho’s men head into the game on a run of seven consecutive victories over the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant three-year streak.

Ad

Fenerbahce showed their class at the attacking end of the pitch last Sunday as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Sivasspor at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium.

Mourinho’s side have won three Super Lig games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last 15 league outings, claiming 12 wins and three draws since December’s 1-0 loss against Besiktas.

With 71 points from 29 matches, Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig standings, six points behind league leaders Galatasaray, albeit with one game in hand.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Kayserispor made it three wins on the bounce for the first time since December 2023 as they edged out Kasimpasa 1-0 at the Kadir Has Stadium last Sunday.

This fine run of results has been due to the solid job done at both ends of the pitch as Sergej Jakirovic’s men have scored eight goals while keeping three clean sheets across the last three matches.

Kayserispor have picked up 36 points from their 29 Super Lig matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, just five points above the relegation zone.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 28 of the last 48 meetings between the two teams.

Kayserispor have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Fenerbahce are on a seven-game winning streak against Jakirovic’s men, scoring 25 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in February 2022.

Kayserispor have failed to win seven of their last eight away matches, losing five and picking up two draws since the start of December.

Fenerbahce currently boast the second-best home record in the league, having picked up 37 points from their 14 matches — only Galatasaray (39) have racked up more points at home.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Prediction

With their sights set on the league title, we expect Fenerbahce to go all out this weekend as they look to move within touching distance of first-placed Galatasaray.

Mourinho's men have made their home turf a fortress this season and we are backing them to make it eight wins on the spin against Kayserispor here.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Kayserispor

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Fenerbahce (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last seven matches against Kayserispor)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More