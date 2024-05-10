Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Lig 2023-24

Fenerbahce will be looking to keep their slim title dream alive when they play host to Kayserispor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday. Ismail Kartal’s men currently sit six points behind first-placed Galatasaray in the Super Lig table heading into the final three games of the season.

Fenerbahce were left spitting feathers in their title push as they played out a disappointing goalless draw with Konyasopr at the Konya Büyükşehir Arena last Monday.

While Kartal’s men have now gone 24 consecutive Super Lig games without defeat, they have dropped four points in their last three matches, claiming one win and two draws in that time.

This slump in form has seen Galatasaray open up a six-point lead at the top of the table, with Fenerbahce hoping for a miracle heading into the final three games.

Meanwhile, Aylton Boa Morte came up clutch for Kayserispor as he netted a 64th-minute equaliser to hand them a vital 2-2 draw against Fatih Karagumruk last time out.

This followed a 2-1 victory against Pendikspor at the Pendik Stadium on April 28 which saw their six-game winless run come to an end.

With 41 points from 35 matches, Kayserispor are currently 13th in the Super Lig table, six points above the relegation zone.

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Kayserispor have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Fenerbahce have won their last five games against Kayserispor, scoring 16 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in February 2022.

Fenerbahce Form Guide: D-W-D-D-W

Kayserispor Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Team News

Fenerbahce

Jayden Oosterwolde and Ryan Kent are currently recuperating from knee injuries and will play no part in Sunday’s game.

Injured: Jayden Oosterwolde, Ryan Kent

Suspended: None

Kayserispor

The visitors will have to make do without several players down the spine of the team who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Julian Jeanvier, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Anthony Uzodimma

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Predicted XI

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Rodrigo Becão, Alexander Djiku, Ferdi Kadioglu; Mert Hakan Yandas, Fred; Irfan Can Kahveci, Sebastian Szymański, Dusan Tadic; Edin Dzeko.

Kayserispor Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Bilal Bayazit; Ramazan Civelek, Dimitris Kolovetsios, Arif Kocaman, Gökhan Sazdagi; Kartal Yilmaz; Aylton Boa Morte, Otabek Shukurov, Carlos Mané, Miguel Cardoso; Duckens Nazon

Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor Prediction

Looking at past results between Fenerbahce and Kayserispor, we anticipate another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

Kartal’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we see them coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Kayserispor