Fenerbahce vs Kocaelispor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025 

Fenerbahce will trade tackles with Kocaelispor in a Turkish Super Lig matchday three clash on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at Ulker Stadium Sukru Saracoglu.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Benfica at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie. The Yellow Canaries will turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their opening game of the season saw them play out a goalless draw away to Goztepe.

Kocaelispor, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Samsunspor. They were reduced to 10 men when Samet Yalcin was sent off in the 44th minute. Aleksandar Jovanovic's 82nd-minute own goal settled the contest.

Fenerbahce vs Kocaelispor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have 23 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games. Kocaelispor were victorious eight times while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting between the two sides since March 2009 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Fenerbahce have won just one of four games across competitions this season (two draws).

Kocaelispor are competing in the Turkish Super Lig for the first time since 2009.

Four of Fener's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Fenerbahce vs Kocaelispor Prediction

Fenerbahce have not made the ideal start to their season. They fluffed their lines in their league opener. They mssed the chance to claim maximum points at the death against Goztepe, with Talisca missing an injury-time penalty. Jose Mourinho's side also failed to take advantage of their home tie in their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and are likely to prioritize their trip to Portugal next week.

Kocaelispor made a return to the top flight after 16 years away, having won the Turkish 1 Lig last season. They have not had the fairytale return fans would have expected, having lost both games so far.

Fener are the favorites and should have too much firepower for their visitors. We expect the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Kocaelispor

Fenerbahce vs Kocaelispor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fener to score over 1.5 goals

