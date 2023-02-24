Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2023

Fenerbahce and Konyaspor are back in action in the Super Lig when they face off at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Saturday.

It will be an emotional one this weekend as the Turkish top flight returns from a three-week break following the devastating earthquake that rocked the nation on February 6.

Fenerbahçe SK @Fenerbahce



bit.ly/3EBCVOf Kulübümüz, depremzedelere yardım malzemeleri göndermeye devam ediyor: Kömür yüklü 46. tırımız afet bölgesine doğru yola çıktı Kulübümüz, depremzedelere yardım malzemeleri göndermeye devam ediyor: Kömür yüklü 46. tırımız afet bölgesine doğru yola çıktı🔗 bit.ly/3EBCVOf https://t.co/fenWlOz2tR

Fenerbahce were last in action on February 2 when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Adana Demirspor at the New Adana Stadium.

Prior to that, Jorge Jesus’ men were on a four-game winning streak, a run which saw them reach the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Caykur Rizespor on January 19.

With 45 points from 21 matches, Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig table, nine points off first-placed Galatasaray, albeit with one game in hand.

Fenerbahçe SK @Fenerbahce



bit.ly/3ExdQE1 Ülkemizi yasa boğan deprem felaketinde Hatay’da enkazdan kurtarılan 10 yaşındaki Fenerbahçe taraftarı Kuzey Koşar ve ailesini stadımızda ağırladık. Ülkemizi yasa boğan deprem felaketinde Hatay’da enkazdan kurtarılan 10 yaşındaki Fenerbahçe taraftarı Kuzey Koşar ve ailesini stadımızda ağırladık. 🔗 bit.ly/3ExdQE1 https://t.co/fT1ecQvB9P

Meanwhile, Konyaspor were involved in a friendly fixture on Tuesday when they thrashed amateur side Afyonspor on home turf.

Manager Aleksandar Stanojevic will hope the result can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as the Anatolian Eagles return to the Super Lig, where they are currently on a seven-game winless run.

Konyaspor are currently eighth in the league table after picking up 27 points from 21 matches.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from the last 34 meetings between the teams.

Konyaspor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Konyaspor are winless in 10 of their last 12 visits to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, losing nine and claiming one draw since May 2009.

Fenerbahçe SK @Fenerbahce



3 gün boyunca stadımıza gelip canlarımıza can olan herkese sonsuz teşekkürler.



Yaralarımızı hep birlikte saracağız. Birlik ve beraberlik bizim #kanımızdavar 3 gün boyunca stadımıza gelip canlarımıza can olan herkese sonsuz teşekkürler.Yaralarımızı hep birlikte saracağız. Birlik ve beraberlik bizim #kanımızdavar!3 gün boyunca stadımıza gelip canlarımıza can olan herkese sonsuz teşekkürler.Yaralarımızı hep birlikte saracağız. 🙏 https://t.co/6rTn6sDAD6

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to January’s 3-0 home loss against rivals Galatasaray.

Konyaspor head into the weekend on a five-game losing streak in the league and are winless in their last seven outings since the start of December.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Prediction

While Konyaspor will look to build on their friendly victory, Saturday’s game pits them against a Fenerbahce side who have won four of their last five matches. Fenerbahce boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to ease to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Konyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (Jesus’ team have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Fenerbahce’s last eight games)

