Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10th 2024

The action continues in round 19 of the Turkish Super Lig as Fenerbahce play host to Konyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results in their first outing of the year, with Hakan Keles’ men suffering a heavy defeat against Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce kicked off 2024 as they would have hoped as they stormed to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Istanbulspor at the Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium on Sunday.

Ismail Kartal’s side have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, claiming one draw and five wins, including a 4-0 victory against Spartak Trnava in the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they finished first in Group H.

With 47 points from 18 matches, Fenerbahce currently sit at the top of the Super Lig table, only above rivals Galatasaray on goal difference.

Konyaspor, on the other hand, were denied a dream start to the year as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Galatasaray on Sunday.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Kayserispor in their final outing of 2023 which saw their run of three consecutive league games without a win come to an end.

Off the back of an underwhelming first half of the season, Konyaspor are currently 16th in the Super Lig table, level on points with 17th-placed Samsunspor in the relegation zone.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Konyaspor have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Keles’ men have failed to win five of their last six away games against Fenerbahce, losing four and picking up one draw since May 2018.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since November’s 3-2 loss against Trabzonspor.

Konyaspor have failed to win their last seven away matches, losing four and picking up three draws since a 1-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir on September 2.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Prediction

Konyaspor have struggled to get going on the road and find themselves scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table.

Kartal’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we predict they will come away with the win unscathed.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Konyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of their last seven encounters)