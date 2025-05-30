Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

Fenerbahce and Konyaspor draw the curtain on their Turkish Super Lig campaign when they lock horns at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Saturday. Recep Ucar’s visitors are winless in four games in the fixture.

The hosts saw their seven-game winning streak against Hatayspor snapped last Monday with a 4-2 defeat in a league clash at the Mersin Stadium. Before that, Jose Mourinho’s side haad picked up consecutive victories over Istanbul Basaksehir and Eyüpspor and had won 15 of 20 league games since December, losing once.

Fenerbahce have 81 points from 35 matches to sit second in the standings, 20 points above third-placed Samsunspor below the UEFA Champions League playoff spot.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor at the Torku Arena. Ucar’s men have lost two of their most recent three games — with a 2-1 victory over Caykur Rizespor sandwiched between the two defeats — having won the preceding three games.

Konyaspor have won 13 of 35 matches, losing 15, to collect 46 points and are 10th in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Rizespor.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have won 26 of their last 37 meetings with Konyaspor, losing seven.

Fenerbahce have won 11 of 14 Super Lig home games, losing once, since September.

Konyaspor have won one of their most recent eight away matches across competitions, losing five, since late January.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Prediction

Despite losing out to rivals Galatasaray in the title chase, Fenerbahce can take pride in their performances this season and are 20 points clear of third-placed Samsunspor.

Ucar’s men have lost their last three visits to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and could struggle once again this weekend.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Konyaspor

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five encounters.)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More